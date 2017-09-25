Mandy Moore Celebrated Her Engagement With Her Best Friends

Mandy Moore is engaged! And she celebrated the milestone in a totally Mandy Moore way: elegant and understated, but still totally fun.
The This Is Us star shared a photo of her squad at her engagement party over the weekend, and the festivities look absolutely perfect. Even though Moore was the guest of honor, it looks like she invited everyone to wear tiaras if they wanted to, rather than focusing the spotlight on herself. (Sharing your time in the limelight? A+ princess move.)
And yes, that's Moore's This Is Us costar Susan Kelechi Watson on the left. The engagement party looks like a pretty star-studded event — Sarah Gibson Tuttle, Minka Kelly, and Ashley Streicher were also in attendance.
"My heart bursts for each and every one of these ladies. If you are the company you keep, then I am in excellent standing. Thank you @rp1313 for being the greatest hostess/sister/bff and for giving us all a reason to hang, celebrate and enjoy some delightful gluten-free tea sandwiches (and ?) like ladies do," Moore captioned the Instagram post. She also tagged her friend Raina Penchansky to thank her for hosting the event.
Cupcakes and Cashmere's Emily Schuman was also present at the festivities, and she shared another group photo on her own Instagram account. "Coven vibes for a beautiful afternoon tea party celebrating @mandymooremm. Love any excuse to be surrounded by an inspiring group of women (bonus points when tiaras are involved). And leave it to @rp1313 to plan such a wonderful event and coordinate on-site drone coverage," she captioned the image.
Earier this month, entertainment journalist Marc Malkin reported that Moore and her boyfriend, Taylor Goldsmith, guitarist for indie rock band Dawes, were engaged. Moore was later seen at a pre-Emmys party wearing what looked like an engagement ring. Congratulations seem in order for this happy couple.
