We Need To Know: Who Won That Game Of Pictionary At Mandy Moore’s Engagement Party?

Mandy Moore is engaged and thanks to Instagram stories, it's like we were at her engagement party.
"rp1313 is the bestest friend ever," Moore captioned a video thanking her friend Raina Penchansky for throwing the perfect party to celebrate her engagement to fiance Taylor Goldsmith.
With a beautifully decorated party complete with crowns and banners, the This Is Us actress shared the day with close friends Penchansky, Sarah Gibson Tuttle, Minka Kelly, Ashley Streicher, and her co-star Susan Kelechi Watson, reported Entertainment Tonight.
What engagement party is complete without crowns, ribbon and goofy games?
Mandy Moore clearly was enjoying the company of her friends and co-stars as they played party games. Nothing brings friends closer than a big game of Pictionary.
The festivities included classic engagement party games like Pictionary and word puzzles. Mandy Moore took to Instagram afterward to thank her friends for celebrating her engagement saying, "My heart bursts for each and every one of these ladies. If you are the company you keep, then I am in excellent standing. Thank you @rp1313 for being the greatest hostess/sister/bff and for giving us all a reason to hang, celebrate and enjoy some delightful gluten-free tea sandwiches like ladies do."
Entertainment Tonight spoke with Moore at the Emmys where she confessed that she was previously "not an engagement ring kind of girl," instead she didn't really think she wanted one; however she credited her new fiance with doing a very good job picking out the ring. "I'm very happy with this, because you can see my skin underneath. I like that," she added.
