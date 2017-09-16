Mandy Moore still hasn't officially confirmed her engagement to Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith — not with words, anyway. However, she did the next best thing on Friday night when she showed up to Entertainment Weekly's Pre-Emmy Party wearing a gorgeous rock on her ring finger.
Even with that sparkly black sequined dress she was wearing, Moore's diamond engagement ring was hard to miss. People reported that Goldsmith picked out a "brilliant cut solitaire set in a simple rose gold band embedded with a few more diamonds" for his bride-to-be. Of course, Moore didn't bother to talk about the delicate ring, even if everyone else was. A theme that seems to be emerging around this not-so-secret engagement.
Moore's and Goldsmith's reps remained silent on the happy news, which writer Marc Malkin first reported on Tuesday, but paparazzi photos showed the ring on her finger on Thursday. Moore must have given her This Is Us co-stars the green light to start gushing about it, too, because that's what they've been doing in interviews all week.
"He's amazing, and she's wonderful, of course, and they're amazing together," TV son Justin Hartley told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday. "So anytime you can be around someone that finds happiness like that, and they found happiness in each other, I’m a huge fan of that."
Her other onscreen son, Sterling K. Brown, said she shared the news in the preferred medium for co-stars. "She sent it on our text thread when she showed us the ring, and we were all so excited for her," Brown told ET. "Taylor’s such a great guy, and they’re so beautiful together. I couldn’t be happier for her.”
Moore couldn't be happier either. "I would definitely get married again," the actress, who was previously married to Ryan Adams for almost six years, told People in July, the same month she celebrated her two-year anniversary with Goldsmith.
Though, Moore herself was overlooked for an Emmy nomination this year, she'll likely be hitting red carpets all weekend in support of her nominated cast mates and show. It will be impressive if she keeps mum on her engagement the whole time. Then again, those This Is Us stars have a lot of practice with keeping their mouths shut.
