After last season's finale and the ever-lingering question regarding how Jack Pearson dies, we were obviously already excited for This Is Us to return. Now, Sterling K. Brown, who plays Randall Pearson, has us even more pumped for the Emmy-nominated drama.
In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Brown revealed that the final scene in the season premiere was left out of the cast's scripts. It turns out, the show's creator, Dan Fogelman, purposefully leaves the last scenes out on some episodes.
“He’s done it for two scripts thus far," Brown said. "He’s omitted the last scenes for secrecy and I understand why.”
Advertisement
Leaving out the most dramatic part of a script helps ensure nothing leaks. Obviously, no one from the This Is Us crew would intentionally leak the scene, but you can never be too careful. More and more networks are losing data to leaks and hackers. HBO is currently dealing with its own hostage-like situation.
Protecting the data doesn't just help them out; it helps viewers, too. Few things are as irritating as accidentally reading a spoiler from your favorite show on Twitter. A leak would only intensify the chance of ruining the This Is Us experience.
The show, in particular, is known for its shocking last scenes. We've seen characters have heart attacks, die, and the first episode's reveal that Kate (Chrissy Metz), Kevin (Justin Hartley), and Randall are all siblings was jaw-dropping. Sterling K. Brown knows how critical those moments are for viewers. He's so attached to the shock that he won't even tell his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, what's happening in the show.
“She is on the show, and if she asks me, sometimes I’ll tell her,” Brown said. “But sometimes I just want everybody to experience it. People always act like, ‘What happened to Jack?’ and I’m like, ‘You really want to know? You really want me to tell you?’ and sometimes they’ll be like, ‘Nah,’ because they know that it would ruin it for them.”
As much as we're dying to know everything, the build-up is even more important. Our questions will hopefully be answered when the show premieres on September 26th, but knowing this show, we might end up with a million more.
Advertisement
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement