It looks like in season 2 of This Is Us, Kate will finally get to do more than exist in the world as a fat person.
Chrissy Metz, who brings Kate to life on the small screen, talked to Entertainment Tonight about what to expect from This Is Us season 2.
"We saw that she was interested in singing from the finale. God bless Toby, because he's the one holding it down with the job," Metz told ET of her character. "[Kate is] like, 'Oh, I want to sing in L.A. as a mid-30s unconventional girl, here I go!'"
Metz's comments about Kate's career aspirations are also reminiscent of a different member of the Pearson clan. Her subtle skepticism about Kate's singing aspirations sound like the flashbacks we've seen of a young Rebecca (Mandy Moore) facing rejection from record labels.
Will Kate's singing goals bring her closer to her mom? We saw plenty of tension between the two in season 1, with Rebecca struggling to understand Kate's battle with body image. Focusing on their relationship would be a great way to expand Kate's character more in season 2.
Metz is a terrific actress, but compared with the rest of the This Is Us cast, she and Toby (Chris Sullivan) haven't had as many complex storylines. The first time we meet Kate in the show's pilot, she's doing vigorous meal prep and falls off a scale. That moment set the scene for a season filled with weight struggles for the two of them — and not much else. So hopefully, Metz's comments indicate we'll see more of who she and Toby are beyond their physical appearances in the next season.
