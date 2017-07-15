This Is Us season 2 will be here before you know it. The series is scheduled to start back up again in September, and the cast can hardly contain their excitement for what's to come. That's especially true for Chrissy Metz, who just got an Emmy nomination her for her role as Kate Pearson.
In a recent interview, Metz got real about Kate's development on the show and what she had to say will have your mind running wild all day. "I was excited," the actress told E! News. "I was really excited because I feel like Kate is doing things that she's wanted to do for so long, desperately."
Does that mean we what think it means? Will she finally fulfill her dreams of being a singer? "Maybe, a little something," Metz said with a smile. That's definitely not a no and yes, so it's okay to freak out.
Then again, she immediately added it's not at all going to be easy for Kate. "Monkey wrenches get thrown all over your life sometimes," the star explained. "While I'm excited, there's also a lot of growth to happen."
At the end of the day, we care more about her journey in the show than anything else. We don't expect it all to happen at once, so this teaser is just right.
Another major plot line we're going crazy about is the mystery of exactly how Jack, played by Milo Ventimiglia (a.k.a. Mandy Moore's TV husband) died. At the very least we already know we're going to find out at the start of the season. "One thing I can tell you, you will learn how Jack died in the first episode of season 2," Moore revealed to Larry King in an interview.
It's going to be so hard to keep it together, so it may be worth it to binge watch season 1 again to calm your nerves.
