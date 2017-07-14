Chrissy Metz May Be The Only Person Who Can't Believe She Was Nominated For An Emmy

This Is Us is having one hell of a year. The beloved show just received 11 Emmy nominations, including one for Best TV Drama Series, and according to Entertainment Tonight, the cast is stoked.
And why wouldn't they be? It's quite a feat for any freshman drama to receive as more nods than HBO's Silicon Valley, especially if it's one on network TV.
While fans of the show knew it'd get the recognition it deserved, one of its stars could barely believe she'd been nominated: Chrissy Metz, the 36-year-old actress who once said she only had 81 cents in her bank account before nabbing the roll.
Metz was nominated on Thursday for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, putting her on rank with Uzo Aduba (Orange Is The New Black), Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale), and Thandie Newton (Westworld).
According to E!, the company's show, Daily Pop, called Metz to tell her the news Thursday morning, and she was stunned.
"I literally had to ask someone twice, like, 'Are we sure? Can we just check it again? Are we sure?' You don't want to celebrate too soon," she reportedly told Daily Pop's hosts Catt Sadler, Justin Sylvester, Carissa Culiner, and Kristin dos Santos.
But really, she should have seen it coming. On July 12, before the nominations were even officially announced, her This Is Us co-star Sterling K. Brown tweeted out a link to Gold Derby, who wrote she was their pick for an Emmy win.
.@ChrissyMetz is the illest! I'm so happy she's receiving the attention she so richly deserves! #ThatsMySister #ThisIsUs ??? https://t.co/nXP2yOuJaL— Sterling K Brown (@sterlingkb1) July 11, 2017
".@ChrissyMetz is the illest," he tweeted. "I'm so happy she's receiving the attention she so richly deserves." Brown also included the hashtag "that's my sister."
Metz' response was adorable.
Awww!!! ?That means so much coming from you! https://t.co/EH8BW5w1pg— Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) July 12, 2017
"Awww," she tweeted followed by a monkey emoji. "That means so much coming from you!"
Congratulations, Chrissy! You deserve it!
