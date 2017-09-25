No one had a more explosive weekend than the Kardashian-Jenner family: Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant, Kris "is not confirming anything," and last night marked the 10-year anniversary of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Aside from all the juicy gossip and tabloid buzz, though, there was one star-studded event that slid under the radar: Jordyn Woods' birthday party.
Despite the rumors, Jenner decided to throw her best friend an epic birthday party with every celebrity guest you could possibly imagine. And, besides the fact that all eyes are on Jenner's Instagram and Snapchat pages right now, there was one particular photo from Woods' account this weekend that will distract you from all the pregnancy hype — even if just for a moment — that doesn't involve Jenner at all. In fact, it's all about Jaden Smith.
Smith isn't afraid to dye his hair every color of the rainbow or try a style no one has done before. Just this year alone, he's rocked both red and green hair, but it's the latter (which is his most recent 'do) that caused an unfortunate photo op at Woods' birthday.
The 20-year-old model posted to her Instagram this morning a photo of her and Smith, shouting out the memorable weekend. Her caption reads, "For Life.. tonight was perfect.. this is also just funny because we took the photos on a green screen and his hair just so happens to be green as well.. hence his head top is non existent."
Who knew going to your friend's birthday party would result in the most epic photo of the night? Also, is anyone else thinking Smith would look great with burgundy hair?
