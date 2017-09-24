Kylie Jenner Took A Trip To Vegas Last Night For Boyfriend Travis Scott

It’s been 10 years since Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired on TV. This week, we examine how the world's most famous family has entertained us, angered us, and made an indisputable impact on our culture.
Just one day after the news of her alleged pregnancy has made headlines, Kylie Jenner has stepped out, leaving her Calabasas, CA home for Las Vegas.
Jenner came out to the iHeartRadio Music Festival support her boyfriend, Travis Scott, who appeared as a surprise guest for Khaled's set, People reports. He joined Jenner backstage following the performance. This year the festival is in Las Vegas. Chance The Rapper, Demi Lovato, and French Montana also performed. Those long t-shirts Jenner has been wearing in public photos for a minute continue to be her wardrobe of choice.
Sightings of the couple together in Las Vegas come just a short time after alleged reports of Jenner being pregnant have made the news. Though Jenner's pregnancy has yet to be officially confirmed or denied, the couple has stated that they're "excited to become parents." This reaction doesn't come as a surprise — the youngest child in the Kardashian-Jenner clan has previously expressed that she's wanted children.
Back in 2015, Jenner told Teen Vogue that she had been thinking about motherhood as early as 17 (this is the same time that she was dating Tyga). Though she wasn't ready to become a parent at that time, it is possible that growing up in such a large family could have had some impact on her views on parenthood.
If Jenner's pregnancy is confirmed, she will not be the only one expecting in the Kardashian-Jenner clan: older sister Kim is expecting her third child via a surrogate. Jenner is also an aunt to brother Rob's 10-month-old daughter Dream, Kim's children Saint and North, and Kourtney's children Mason, Penelope, and Reign.
