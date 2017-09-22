When one season comes in, another goes out. And how do retailers celebrate? Our preferred way — deep discounts. So, we can lament over the arrival of Halloween decorations and an assortment of flavored lattes, or we can celebrate the fact that the dresses we've been eyeing all summer long are finally within an affordable grasp. From that striped Mara Hoffman frock that was all over Instagram to the wrap dresses of our rooftop happy hour dreams, no piece is left unmarked in the latest (and potentially last) round of summer discounts.