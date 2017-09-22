You see, Blair often used her wardrobe as a weapon. And in one of her more notable Daniel Humphrey takedowns speeches, she chastises Lonely Boy for not understanding that, as she put it: “Fashion is the most powerful art there is. It’s a movement, design, and architecture all in one. It shows the world who we are and who we’d like to be.” But while Blair’s aesthetic is as commanding and as powerful as she, little is said about the unsung hero of her closet: her lingerie collection. Blair was never one to be caught in a state of undress, but when she was, she never missed the opportunity to remind the world that what you wear in the bedroom is just as important as what you wear outside of it.