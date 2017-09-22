A lot has been said about Gossip Girl. Serena van der Woodsen, Blair Waldorf, Chuck Bass, Dan Humphrey, and Nate Archibald are cemented in our hearts forever: We loved their love, their fights, their friendships — and, of course, their fashions. Ten years later, the wardrobing still holds up (and we’re not just talking about Blair’s headbands). Since the show left the air, her style has influenced everyone from Kendall Jenner to Tory Burch. And we'll admit: There are so many times we’ve rewatched the show, took a screenshot of an outfit, and added it to the “inspiration” folder that may or may not be on our iPhone. (This is just one of them).
You see, Blair often used her wardrobe as a weapon. And in one of her more notable Daniel Humphrey
takedowns speeches, she chastises Lonely Boy for not understanding that, as she put it: “Fashion is the most powerful art there is. It’s a movement, design, and architecture all in one. It shows the world who we are and who we’d like to be.” But while Blair’s aesthetic is as commanding and as powerful as she, little is said about the unsung hero of her closet: her lingerie collection. Blair was never one to be caught in a state of undress, but when she was, she never missed the opportunity to remind the world that what you wear in the bedroom is just as important as what you wear outside of it.
Here's some of our favorite moments.