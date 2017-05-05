Spotted at the Met: One KJ, posing on the very steps where Blair Waldorf once held court. And, as Elle pointed out, she was the spitting image of the fictitious literary queen of the Upper East Side — so much so, we had to do a double-take. What would Blair and her minions furiously type into their flip phones about this sighting?
See, you can take the model out of the smoke-filled bathroom on the first Monday in May. But Kendall Jenner found herself right back to the Metropolitan Museum of Art (or the scene of the crime, depending on who you ask) on Thursday — this time, during the day and for a very different reason: The 21-year-old was in and around the Upper East Side for a photo shoot. And she dressed the part of a Constance girl off duty, with pussy-bowed silky frocks, colored fur, and even a Parisian-inspired striped shirtdress, topped with a leather beret.
The looks Jenner was styled in were very much in line with the impossibly fancy, extravagantly chic aesthetic we knew, loved, and shamelessly tried to copy from Gossip Girl. The model clearly felt the vibe, too: She gave the cameras her best unamused, Blair-esque scowl.
Funnily enough, this isn't even the weirdest, or even the only TV character-related, shoot she's been on this week. If anything, though, Jenner made a pretty good case to Cecily von Ziegesar, should she ever want to reprint the Gossip Girl series and be in need of a cover model. You know you love her.
