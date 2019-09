See, you can take the model out of the smoke-filled bathroom on the first Monday in May . But Kendall Jenner found herself right back to the Metropolitan Museum of Art (or the scene of the crime , depending on who you ask) on Thursday — this time, during the day and for a very different reason: The 21-year-old was in and around the Upper East Side for a photo shoot. And she dressed the part of a Constance girl off duty, with pussy-bowed silky frocks, colored fur, and even a Parisian-inspired striped shirtdress, topped with a leather beret.