Kim Kardashian Talks About Her Miscarriage Scare With North For The First Time

It's been 10 years since Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired on TV. This week, we examine how the world's most famous family has entertained us, angered us, and made an indisputable impact on our culture.
Kim Kardashian West has had two successful pregnancies, but they came at a high cost: both of them were difficult pregnancies. She experienced placenta accreta during both deliveries, which is a condition in which the placenta does not detach from the uterine wall after the child is delivered. Doctors need to remove the placenta by hand — Kim explained the procedure as the "most painful experience of [her] life."
Now, Kim is opening up about how difficult her first pregnancy with North really was. In the as-yet-unaired Keeping Up With The Kardashians 10th Anniversary Special, the star described how she was considering freezing her eggs after a fertility doctor told her that a pregnancy may be difficult for her. She soon realized she was "randomly" pregnant. Initially, she wasn't excited — she was afraid. "I remember calling [Kanye] and he thought a family member of mine had died, I was so hysterical. I thought my life was over, that I was pregnant and [it was going to be] so hard for me."
Later, we're shown unaired footage of her suffering "debilitating" stomach pain throughout her pregnancy. "At one point I thought I had a miscarriage, I was pretty certain about it." She flew home from Miami on Thanksgiving day to see her doctor, who told her "there's no heartbeat. You had a miscarriage." He urged to her to come in after Thanksgiving dinner for a private appointment, but the next morning they were shocked to discover a heartbeat. "I was like 'oh my god!' It was an such an emotional Thanksigiving." adding that sister Kourtney was the only one who knew about it.
Kim and Kanye are currently expecting their third child, and are reportedly using a surrogate. After how difficult and painful her two pregnancies were, we understand why she's not taking any chances with her health as she grows her family.
