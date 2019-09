Kim Kardashian Talks About Her Miscarriage Scare With North For The First Time

Now, Kim is opening up about how difficult her first pregnancy with North really was. In the as-yet-unaired Keeping Up With The Kardashians 10th Anniversary Special , the star described how she was considering freezing her eggs after a fertility doctor told her that a pregnancy may be difficult for her. She soon realized she was "randomly" pregnant. Initially, she wasn't excited — she was afraid. "I remember calling [Kanye] and he thought a family member of mine had died, I was so hysterical. I thought my life was over, that I was pregnant and [it was going to be] so hard for me."