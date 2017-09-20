There's a reason Urban Decay's Naked Palette is one of the most popular eyeshadow products in the game: The neutral colors are wearable, highly pigmented, and perfect for everyday. Flash forward seven years, and there's been every iteration from the brand you could think of — Naked Heat, Naked Smoky, Naked2, the works. Now, there's a new product hitting the market starting tomorrow that is pretty damn close to the original — and it's coming from Charlotte Tilbury.
The makeup artist's limited-edition Instant Eye Palette comes equipped with 12 similar hues. And, starting tomorrow at 9:30 am EST, you can get your hands on it during a special 24-hour flash presale.
At first glance, the mix of shimmers and mattes in this 12-pan neutral palette screams "Naked Palette." But once you actually feel the shadows, you'll understand just how deep the comparison runs: The shades are soft and buttery, and the shimmery hues blend flawlessly into the crease. And just like Urban Decay, Charlotte Tilbury has earned herself a major cult following, too — thanks to products like the Filmstar Bronze & Glow and Matte Revolution Lipstick.
But unlike Urban's Naked Palette, the Instant Eye Palette is split into four eyeshadow "sections." There is "Day Eye" (a mix of soft ivory, nude, and brown shades), "Desk Eye" (peach tones), "Date Eye" (everything you need for a smoky eye), and "Disco Eye" (the full-blown glam shades). No matter what the occasion, this palette has your back.
There's a limited quantity of Instant Eye Palettes available during the flash sale, and once they're gone, the palette won't be back until the full holiday collection rolls out in October. On the bright side, anyone who can't get their hands on the palette during the presale will be added to a waitlist. But we suggest you don't wait on this one. Time is of the essence.
