There's a reason Urban Decay's Naked Palette is one of the most popular eyeshadow products in the game: The neutral colours are wearable, highly pigmented, and perfect for everyday. Flash forward seven years, and there's been every iteration from the brand you could think of — Naked Heat Naked Smoky , Naked2, the works. Now, there's a new product hitting the market that is pretty damn close to the original — and it's coming from Charlotte Tilbury.