At first glance, the mix of shimmers and mattes in this 12-pan neutral palette screams "Naked Palette." But once you actually feel the shadows, you'll understand just how deep the comparison runs: The shades are soft and buttery, and the shimmery hues blend flawlessly into the crease. And just like Urban Decay, Charlotte Tilbury has earned herself a major cult following, too — thanks to products like the Filmstar Bronze & Glow and Matte Revolution Lipstick.