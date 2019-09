So if you're feeling as nostalgic for those glory days of the Mickey Mouse Club as we are, look no further than its current (and irresistibly talented) freshman class of Mouseketeers. What really sets apart this year's new recruits — who you can watch on the Club Mickey Mouse Facebook and Instagram — is their groundbreaking investment in inclusivity. As Sean Oliu, one of the group's fresh faces, tells us, "[w]hat's great about Club Mickey Mouse and how it's been formed now, we have such diversity in our cast. There's somebody that any kid who's watching can connect to. I think that is super important." We couldn't agree more. Meet all the fresh Mouseketeers in the video above. We're pretty confident there're a few future mega-stars in the bunch.