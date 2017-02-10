Christina Aguilera Is Working On New Music

In September, fans of The Voice were shocked to hear of coach Christina Aguilera's departure. Though, fear not, the princess of "Dirrty" pop has something new on her agenda. In a recent Instagram post, the 36-year-old singer made a swift but important announcement. "Finishing touches to my heart," she said in the caption, marked by a heart and music note emoji. The caption accompanied a black and white photo of Aguilera sitting at the piano.
The singer's last album, Lotus, released in 2012 with mixed reviews. While some fans supported the supposed "comeback" album, it was eclipsed by Taylor Swift's Red, which dropped a month prior. Despite Aguilera's exit from The Voice last year, she hasn't remained totally out of the spotlight. In December she celebrated her birthday with a big bash. Kylie Jenner also showed up donning an ode to the singer's most controversial era.
