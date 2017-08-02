Aside from having killer pipes and incredible red carpet style, Demi Lovato is an inspiration to millions of fans who admire her openness on sobriety, mental illness, and body confidence.
Throughout her 24-year journey through life, Lovato has faced obstacles head-on, freely admitting that she's struggled and has insecurities of her own just like everyone else. That's why we were so happy to see that the singer has taken another brave step in silencing her inner critic.
On Tuesday, the singer posted a photo of herself in a white crop top and loose-fitting black sweatpants with the caption: "I rarely post pics with my belly button showing because I'm normally insecure about showing my full stomach but I've been working really hard and thanks to @d.leith and his yummy food with @lockhartandleith I've been seeing progress so I thought I'd post this cause I'm feeling myself right now!!"
While it's important to mention that neither the number on a scale nor the size of someone's waist should determine anyone's self-worth, we're just happy to learn that Lovato is feeling at the top of her game.
The "Confident" star has been vocal about body positivity in the past and has written encouraging captions on other Instagram photos. In one, taken in April, Lovato praises all bodies, including those that don't have the once highly coveted thigh-gap.
"I don't have a thigh gap and I'm still beautiful the way I am," she wrote.
Lovato also used the hashtags #recoverym #selflove, and #EVERYbodyisbeautiful.
Like so many others, Lovato has struggled with an eating disorder, specifically bulimia. Though she still occasionally deals with body image issues, she's shared with her fans that she refuses to let them control her.
"Sometimes when I'm having bad body image issue days, I remind myself that I'd rather live in freedom from my eating disorder than worry," she tweeted in April.
If you are struggling with an eating disorder and are in need of support, please call the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. For a 24-hour crisis line, text “NEDA” to 741741.
