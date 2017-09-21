No one would claim that the Kardashians are known for their low-key approach to beauty. Between Kylie's sold-out lip kits, Khloe's every-changing hair color, and Kim's signature multi-step contouring, the famous sisters are a glam maximalist's dream. But if you're looking for something a little more minimalist, then Kendall is definitely the Kardashian-Jenner for you.
The queen of a perfectly disheveled topknot and a dewey, fresh face, Kendall hasn't given up her casual beauty routine, despite her many Vogue covers and wild runway looks. From her bold brows, highlighted skin, and laid-back nude lipstick, she's got the model-off-duty thing down — along with her BFFs Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, and Hailey Baldwin. And, paired with her signature athleisure looks, it's working for her.
Since we've already scooped a few of Kendall's favorite makeup hacks (we're still using her bronzer-as-eyeshadow trick), we're taking it a step further by re-creating three of her most iconic hair and makeup looks on one super fan. Check out the full transformation above and let us know which look is your favorite in the comments below.
A few of our takeaways? Though we're still in awe of Kim's 25 product-heavy morning regimen, we'd probably pick Kendall's very edited version for everyday wear. (Though you'll still need extensions and fake lashes, sorry.) If you copy nothing else, her bold, straight brows are what make the strongest statement in every single look. Mostly we're applauding the way Kendall has interpreted her sisters' style and made it totally her own. Let's hear it for the minimalists.
