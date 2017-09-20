Kendall Jenner Had The Best Reaction To Rumor That She Had An Affair With Scott Disick

Sometimes headlines are so ridiculous, they could only come from the supermarket tabloids. After 10 years on the air, the Kardashian family is very well-acquainted with the heaps of nonsense that gets thrown their way.
The Kardashians appeared on their "10th Anniversary Special," hosted by Ryan Seacrest. In this deleted scene, the family reacts to some of the more outlandish tabloid cover stories that have featured them. An old issue of OK! shows Kendall Jenner posing seductively on the cover, while the headline screams "How Scott Seduced Me!". The implication being that Scott Disick had an affair with Kendall, the younger sister of his long-term (now ex) partner Kourtney Kardashian, when she was 19.
It's such a pile of garbage that the clan couldn't help but laugh. "I didn't even know that existed anymore!" Kendall jokes, and mom Kris notes that the story is the "bottom of the barrel." Kendall also mentions that she was 19 only two years ago, to which Scott, in his usual creepy dude manner, quips "Damn, I had you when you were young."
The next headline follows that same formula. A headline from Star proclaims that Kris was "Caught In Bed With Lamar [Odom]," the husband (now ex) of her daughter Khloe Kardashian. "I've never even seen this!" Kris exclaims. The tabloid also says that there was a "sister who knew and said nothing" and Kourtney bravely copped to not snitching.
"We've always lived by the [mantra] of 'don't take yourself too seriously'" said Kris, and that's a smart idea. With the amount of fake news going around about the Kardashian family, they probably could use all the levity they can. "You have to laugh," she says. "What else are you going to do?"
