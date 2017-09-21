The queen of a perfectly dishevelled topknot and a dewy, fresh face, Kendall hasn't given up her casual beauty routine, despite her many Vogue covers and wild catwalk looks. From her bold brows, highlighted skin, and laid-back nude lipstick, she's got the model-off-duty thing down — along with her BFFs Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, and Hailey Baldwin. And, paired with her signature athleisure looks, it's working for her.