A few of our takeaways? Though we're still in awe of Kim's 25 product-heavy morning regime , we'd probably pick Kendall's very edited version for everyday wear. (Though you'll still need extensions and fake lashes, sorry.) If you copy nothing else, her bold, straight brows are what make the strongest statement in every single look. Mostly we're applauding the way Kendall has interpreted her sisters' style and made it totally her own. Let's hear it for the minimalists.