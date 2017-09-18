Story from Beauty

Alexander Skarsgård Has A New Mustache — & Twitter Has Some Feelings

Samantha Sasso
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images.
We don't usually pay too much attention to the men on the red carpet. Don't get us wrong, their tuxes are slick and their salt-and-pepper hair is sexy, but they'll never serve up a look quite like Priyanka Chopra or Laverne Cox.
There's always an exception, though, isn't there? So here we are, eating our words tonight at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards — all thanks to Alexander Skarsgård's new facial hair.
We never thought a mustache could start so much conversation outside of the month of November until we saw the HBO star's brand-new one on the red carpet. But we were shook when we saw it — mostly because we didn't get creepy pornstache vibes (okay, maybe for a second) — and as always, Twitter had something to say.
Plenty of people are stunned by Skarsgård's new look:
Others, still stand by their man:
So why the new look for the star? We suppose he could be embracing No Shave November months early, or maybe he's looking to hide his famous mug behind a thick upper lip of hair because, let's be real, there were few fictional characters as despised as Big Little Lies' Perry.
But if we've learned anything this year, it's to never underestimate the power of a Skarsgård transformation. Case in point: We still think Pennywise (a.k.a. Bill Skarsgård) is #bae despite his nightmarish grin. If we can get through all of It without forgetting the real face behind the clown, loving Alexander's 'stache should be no problem, no problem at all.
