My daughter on Alexander Skarsgaard: "Why is that guy wearing a fake moustache?" #Emmys— Nicole Maffeo Russo (@nicolerusso) September 18, 2017
I just attacked my TV with an electric razor trying to shave Alexander Skarsgård's mustache through the screen.— phil (@AmericanMerman) September 17, 2017
Alexander Skarsgard’s mustache is proof that bad things can happen to good people #Emmys pic.twitter.com/sE29Hdp9xO— ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@karishmau) September 18, 2017
Alexander Skarsgard really leaning into his Big Little Lies character with that mustache— Kate Dries (@TheSSKate) September 18, 2017
Is there a change dot org to get Alexander Skarsgaard to ditch the moustache?— Olivececile (@Olivececile) September 17, 2017
Alexander Skarsgard is trying to look less attractive with that creepy mustache, but sorry, jokes on you Askars! #ERedCarpet #EmmyAwards pic.twitter.com/qOYn2appuf— Zen (@ZenLizzie) September 17, 2017
Would you still do alexander skarsgard with a mustache? #Emmys— Candace Lowry (@TheCandaceLowry) September 17, 2017
Alexander Skarsgard can still get it... even with a creepy mustache. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/PuqMi4uU0K— Just Another Person (@GRIZZtina80) September 18, 2017
Alexander Skarsgard is "even with a mustache" handsome.— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) September 18, 2017
Me, anytime Alexander Skarsgård is on screen. (Even with that mustache) #Emmys pic.twitter.com/muSORjtbhY— Emily Egan (@EmilyEgan04) September 18, 2017