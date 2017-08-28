You'd rarely think of the MTV Video Music Awards as a time for men's facial hair to shine — but that all changed this year. Everyone from Joe Jonas to Calvin Harris to Jared Leto (of course) showed up to the red carpet with new mustaches that are giving us a lot of feelings... and Orange Is the New Black vibes.
That's right, George “Pornstache” Mendez — perhaps the most disliked correctional officer on the Netflix series — seems to be the inspiration behind these celebrity looks, and the similarities are uncanny.
If you didn't catch the looks the first time around, don't worry. We rounded up the matching styles ahead, along with their uncanny look-a-like.