Are you ready for the return of Pornstache (Pablo Schreiber) to Orange Is The New Black? Depending on how much you trust IMDb credits, it just might be time for the Netflix prison drama’s most over-the-top villain to resurface. After two years of radio silence from George “Pornstache” Mendez, the site claims the dramatic correctional officer will appear in season 5 episode "Tied to the Traintracks." Yes, really.
This is huge news, as fans haven’t seen Pornstache in a full capacity since season 2, when it was revealed he raped Daya Diaz (Dascha Polanco). Even if the disgraced C.O.’s return proves to be a rumor, it’s likely many viewers have forgotten what caused one of OITNB’s most famous characters to completely disappear. That’s why we put together a handy refresher course explaining exactly where Pornstache is now and how he got there.
Scroll through the gallery for a reminder, along with all the details on what the man who plays Pornstache, Pablo Schreiber, is up to. We promise you may have seen him on one of your favorite shows and not even realized.
Read These Stories Next: