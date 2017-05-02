Did You Notice All The Men Wearing This At The Met Gala?

Unless you count Jaden and his fistfull of dreadlocks or Kanye and his ice-blue contacts, guys don't often make beauty headlines at the Met Gala. They're not spray painting their heads silver or affixing elaborate rhinestones to their nails. (Although, we would love it if they did.) Most tend to just gel their hair, get a smooth shave, and shine their shoes for that long walk up the museum stairs. But last night’s Met Gala broke the mold of previous formal events — and even we were surprised.
The most common beauty look, aside from jet black wigs? Facial hair. We saw a parade of it — from the Weeknd to Ryan Reynolds — in the form of beards, mustaches, goatees, and more. Check it out in all its glory, ahead.