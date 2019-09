Did You Notice All The Men Wearing This At The Met Gala?

Unless you count Jaden and his fistfull of dreadlocks or Kanye and his ice-blue contacts , guys don't often make beauty headlines at the Met Gala. They're not spray painting their heads silver or affixing elaborate rhinestones to their nails . (Although, we would love it if they did.) Most tend to just gel their hair, get a smooth shave, and shine their shoes for that long walk up the museum stairs. But last night’s Met Gala broke the mold of previous formal events — and even we were surprised.