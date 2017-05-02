THIS Is Why So Many Celebs Wore Black Bobs Last Night

With such a unique and unwavering take on fashion, Rei Kawakubo gave Met Gala attendees plenty of creative ways to salute her work at last night’s event. True, there were no shortage of illusion-bending gowns. But one of the coolest tributes we spotted was the smattering of Kawakubo-esque black bobs worn by typically long-haired women on the red carpet. It’s a style that the designer has worn — choppy and fringed — since the founding of Comme des Garçons in 1969. In fact, the look (along with a black leather moto jacket) has become as synonymous with Kawakubo as Anna Wintour’s meticulous version of the chop. So what better way to honor the designer than with a nod to her personal style?
Some stars, like Bella Hadid and Karlie Kloss debuted an IRL cut for the event. Others, like Lily Collins and Kerry Washington, wore wigs and extensions cut to reflect Kawakubo’s own look. Check out the coolest iterations ahead, then get ready to ponder a chop of your own.