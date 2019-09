Can You Imagine Orange Is The New Black Without Taystee?

It seems that Brooks shares a lot of Taystee's best qualities, too. The actress, who's an outspoken proponent of body positivity, has come a long way since she was a teenager. In 2016, s he penned a letter to her 15-year-old self , encouraging the young woman to be kind to her body, love herself as she loves others, and to fight for her beliefs and dreams. We're thrilled that Brooks found her confidence and that she chose to bring her beauty and strength to OITNB.