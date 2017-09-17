Leslie Jones has not kept quiet about her love of Game Of Thrones. I mean it. She tweets about the HBO show every chance she gets, and even appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers to recap an episode alongside Conleth Hill dressed as Varys back in August.
Her love for the series is pretty universally known, which is why Jason Kennedy asked the Saturday Night Live star how she was holding up after the season 7 finale a few weeks ago.
"Were getting through it," she said, her voice solemn. "Me and the fans, we're getting through it."
It's true — we all are feeling the Game Of Thrones void in our hearts following the intense finale. That, combined with the fact that we probably won't be getting new episodes until 2019, is enough to warrant some serious mourning. However, Jones has found a bright side.
"We'll be okay," she continued. "Westworld is coming."
It most certainly is. The other HBO hit was apparently casting for season two back in July, and while that's still not as far along as we'd like, it could mean that the futuristic drama might be able to fill the two-year gap between Game Of Thrones.
In the meantime, Jones is focusing on hits of her own. She's nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on SNL, alongside her castmates Vanessa Bayer and Kate McKinnon, as well as Kathryn Hahn, Anna Chlumsky, and Judith Light.
Whether it's recapping Game Of Thrones, doing characters on TV, or simply talking about all of these things on the red carpet, Jones is a bonafide icon.
