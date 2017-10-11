We thought the accessories at Fashion Week couldn't get more outrageous than they did last season. Yet again, we were wrong. But this year, these outfit-finishers are over-the-top in a different way: Instead of being insanely embellished or oddly-shaped or -sized, the accessories for spring 2018 are more pared back — but also more divisive. They're the kind of pieces that'll either leave you desperate to get your hands on them, or make you dig your feet into the ground and refuse to play fashion's games any longer.
From cowboy boots to bucket hats, these trends are sure to divide the industry into two clear "for" and "against" camps. And that's why they're so great. Click on to see the reigning add-ons thus far, and be sure to check this space for even more as London, Milan, and Paris commence. But, fair warning: You will either love them or loathe them.