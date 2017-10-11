We thought the accessories at Fashion Month couldn't get more outrageous than they did last season. Yet again, we were wrong. But on the latest catwalks, these outfit-finishers are over-the-top in a different way. Instead of being insanely embellished or oddly-shaped or -sized, as they were for AW17, the accessories for SS18 are more pared back — but also more divisive. They're the kind of pieces that'll either leave you desperate to get your hands on them, or make you dig your feet into the ground and refuse to play fashion's games any longer.