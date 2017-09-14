Catherine Zeta-Jones & Her Daughter Are Low-Key Twins

The magic of genetics never ceases to amaze us, and for some reason it's more fascinating when it comes to celebrity offspring. This week, Catherine Zeta-Jones took on New York Fashion Week with her 14-year-old daughter Carys Doulgas, and the genetic similarities are strong with these two.
Douglas shared the image of herself and her mother on Instagram, writing a simple "thank you @michaelkors" in the caption. The two attended the Michael Kors fashion show Wednesday night, which marks their first public appearance together. Zeta-Jones also shared photos and a quick video of the two of them headed to the show together.
"Hey, we're in the car, and we're off to the Michael Kors fashion show with my — mon petit fils. My little daughter," Zeta-Jones says. She might as well have said "mini me."
Douglas's appearance at Fashion Week is one in a line of debut public appearances from young celebrity offspring. In the past few years, we've been introduced to Ava Witherspoon, a Reese Witherspoon in the making, and Jack Marsden, a bleached-haired miniature of his dad James Marsden. Not to mention, Kaia Gerber, daughter of legendary model Cindy Crawford, made her runway debut this year at New York Fashion Week. (And, if you're really counting, Rob Lowe introduced his sons to the world with his new reality show The Lowe Files.)
There's even been the reverse of these young celeb lookalikes — earlier this year, fans discovered that Cole and Dylan Sprouse's father looked an awful lot like his sons when he was their age. Now, who's going to dig up old photos of Catherine Zeta-Jones's mother? We need to see how far this lineage goes.
