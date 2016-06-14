No more teachers, no more books for Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon. At least for now, anyway — the actress' 12-year-old son graduated from middle school and his mom happily shared the news on Instagram.
Deacon is Witherspoon's son with ex-husband Ryan Phillipe, who she divorced in 2008. Phillipe was also present at the graduation, and snapped a pic of a crowd of young academics. The couple also has a daughter, 16-year-old Ava. Witherspoon has a third child, 3-year-old Tennessee, with her current husband Jim Toth.
Ah, middle school, the most acne-ridden, awkward fun no one ever wants to have again. But who knows — maybe his mom's pseudo-alma mater Harvard is in his sights.
