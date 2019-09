Deacon is Witherspoon's son with ex-husband Ryan Phillipe, who she divorced in 2008. Phillipe was also present at the graduation, and snapped a pic of a crowd of young academics . The couple also has a daughter, 16-year-old Ava. Witherspoon has a third child, 3-year-old Tennessee, with her current husband Jim Toth.Ah, middle school, the most acne-ridden, awkward fun no one ever wants to have again. But who knows — maybe his mom's pseudo-alma mater Harvard is in his sights.