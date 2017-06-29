Rob Lowe Literally Thought He'd Be Killed By A Bigfoot

Rob Lowe has a new series on A&E that's a far cry from his days on Parks & Recreation. Called The Lowe Files, it's a docuseries that revolves around Lowe searching for paranormal activity alongside his two sons, Matthew and John. It's certainly an unusual approach to family bonding, but the series is giving fans a peek into the Lowe family's dynamics and how they act under pressure.
In a preview of the show, viewers get a sneak peek at the intrepid trio seeking out a Bigfoot. Haters will probably call shenanigans on the entire situation, but Lowe told Us Weekly that during one investigation, the team nearly got killed by a Bigfoot.
The episode is set to be the season finale, but Lowe is hoping that this teaser will be enough to have fans watching until the very end. While searching for a hominid cryptid in the Ozark Mountains of Oklahoma that locals call the "wood ape," something mysterious was approaching the crew and wouldn't stop, even after a hardcore warning.
"We're 100 miles from the nearest town. We spent 45 minutes on the most rugged, brutal mountain trails. It's 1 in the morning," Lowe told Entertainment Weekly of the wood ape expedition. "There are a lot of serious former military men with loaded weapons, then something starts approaching our camps that is defying their orders to stop and their warnings that [they were] armed."
While Lowe is keeping exactly what stalked the team under wraps for now, he did tell Us Weekly that he figured it would be the end of him. "I was lying on the ground thinking I was going to be killed!" he said.
In addition to searching for Bigfoot creatures, The Lowe Files will investigate haunted sites like Preston Castle, an abandoned reformatory in California, and the site of a supposed UFO base near the Malibu shoreline. Lowe isn't promising major results, but is hoping that viewers will join him in making memories with his sons, wood ape or not.
"Nothing is staged, nothing is trick-cut — no bullshit. I believe there are probably ghosts out there," Lowe told Us. "I don't want to oversell as a results-oriented show, although we have incredible results."
