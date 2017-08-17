There's A Third Sprouse Out There & He Looks Just Like Cole & Dylan

If you can tell Dylan and Cole Sprouse apart, you're definitely a dedicated fan. But a throwback photo Cole posted on Instagram two and a half years ago — and which Seventeen recently unearthed — will have you seeing triple.
"Here's a #tbt to my pops and I (could be Dylan???). Uncanny how much we ended up looking like him," Cole Sprouse captioned the Instagram photo he posted on January 22, 2015. Take a look at the photo, and you'll see he's right — the twins' dad could totally pass for Dylan in a vintage sweater and dad jeans.
We're not sure whether Mr. Sprouse is holding Cole or Dylan in the photo. But to be fair, even Mr. Moseby probably couldn't tell the difference between them in the vintage pic. Either way, there's a resemblance between the twins now and their dad back then.
Advertisement
These days, Cole looks a bit different from his brother (and his father), thanks to his dark hair dye for Riverdale. If we're lucky, maybe Mr. Sprouse could make an appearance on the CW series as a member of Jughead's family. Who knows — F.P. (Skeet Ulrich) could have a brother out there, right? (We're still holding out for a Dylan Sprouse Riverdale cameo, too.)
When he's not acting, Cole Sprouse loves photography. Last month, he shot Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner for W magazine, capturing some truly stunning images. Maybe for his next photography project, Cole will go for something a bit more lowbrow and gather his family for a new photo. Bonus points if they restage the image he posted on Instagram in 2015.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement