Kristen Bell Prefers Daughters Over Sons For This Simple Reason

"Being asked 'How do you do it?' implies that a) I am doing it, which I am not—I am doing what everybody else is doing, which is trying their best, and b) What is a balance, anyway? A balance teeter-totters. It moves, something gives and other things take, and other days it might be the opposite," she said in an interview with Redbook, when asked how she finds balance. It's refreshing to hear the star speak candidly about working while raising two small children (her daughters Lincoln and Delta are 4 and 2, respectively) and working several jobs. In addition to lending her voice to Princess Anna, Bell is also filming the Bad Moms sequel and the second season of NBC's The Good Place.