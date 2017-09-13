Kristen Bell Prefers Daughters Over Sons For This Simple Reason

Kristen Bell is a mom who knows what the kids want. Specifically, another addition to the Frozen universe: Bell is currently doing her voiceover work for the highly-anticipated sequel. Frozen 2 won't hit theaters until November 2019, so the busy mom has plenty of other projects and work in the meanwhile.
"Being asked 'How do you do it?' implies that a) I am doing it, which I am not—I am doing what everybody else is doing, which is trying their best, and b) What is a balance, anyway? A balance teeter-totters. It moves, something gives and other things take, and other days it might be the opposite," she said in an interview with Redbook, when asked how she finds balance. It's refreshing to hear the star speak candidly about working while raising two small children (her daughters Lincoln and Delta are 4 and 2, respectively) and working several jobs. In addition to lending her voice to Princess Anna, Bell is also filming the Bad Moms sequel and the second season of NBC's The Good Place.
Luckily, she loves having two girls. "The truest thing in life is that girls rule, boys drool," she jokes. Her daughters with her husband Dax Shepard have been accompanying her as she jets around the country, filming her upcoming projects. But she definitely appreciates her rare self-care moments: "I was like, 'I could sit in my car, or I could take the extra 10 minutes to drive home and lie in my bed. Self-care. I really believe in self-care."
The Veronica Mars star also has an upbeat attitude our greater purpose in life: "Humans want nothing more than to be accepted, and I'm no different. That doesn't happen by presenting perfection. I believe in showing your dirty hands and your bumps and bruises and your faults, because that's what makes people feel connected—and isn't that kind of the purpose of, you know, being on Earth?"
