Feast Your Eyes On All 50 Of Tom Ford's Glorious New Lipsticks

There are good lipsticks, and there are great lipsticks, and then there are Tom Ford lipsticks. Comfortable, hydrating, creamy but not too creamy, and intensely pigmented, each tube is the Platonic ideal of what a truly outstanding lipstick should be. They’re worth every penny — and now would be a good time to start counting your pennies, because the luxurious brand is adding more than 50 new shades to its lineup.
Meet the Girls: There are 50 of ‘em, each one named after the ladies in Tom Ford’s life. Available in both sheer and rich matte finishes, there’s a Girl in every shade you could ever dream of, from the bronze-toned beige Amber and bold aubergine Nico to warm, rosy pink Zoe. Much like the equally coveted Boys collection, they’re all adorably clutch-sized, and will set you back $36 a pop.
The Girls will drop this Friday, September 15, on the Tom Ford website. (And speaking of the Boys, the brand is adding six more of them, too.) Ahead, the first 48 shades in the collection, with two more on the way. All the better to make your choice now, so that you won’t waste a second placing your order come Friday. Not that they'll all sell out Drake-style, necessarily, but when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with Marisa or Marguerite, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible. (Not ready to settle down just yet? You can get your hands on all 50 — for $1,980.)