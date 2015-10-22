If you've still got visions of Drake dad-dancing to "Hotline Bling" in your head, we're about to make your afternoon. The rapper is getting the closest thing the beauty world has to a Grammy: a lipstick named after him, by none other than Tom Ford. The designer is releasing a tube of shimmering, Drake-inspired plum as part of his Lips & Boys collection on Oct 30, reports People's StyleWatch.
Is your brain going WTF right now? Ours was, too. But when you think about it, this kind of makes sense. Drake is the guy who said he'd like us in "sweatpants, hair tied, chilling with no makeup on." He also called out Orgasm Blush by NARS in his song "Fancy." So, the guy knows some things about cosmetics. But we've got to wonder: How did Tom Ford come up with this particular color? Did he call Drake on his cellphoooooone?
We reached out to Tom Ford for comment and will update this post when we hear back. Good luck getting "Hotline Bling" out of your head now, friends.
