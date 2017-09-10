Ava DuVernay Gave A Powerful Speech After Her Creative Arts Emmy Win

A night not soon forgotten. A night that further amplifies the message of 13TH. So we don't forget. Thank you to my peers in the @TelevisionAcad for recognizing our work. Onward! xo makeup: @porschefabulous hair: @vernonfrancois stylist: @jasonbolden dress: @tomenyc shoes: @stellaluna clutch: @ethankofficial gems: @buccellatimilan brows: @damoneroberts

A post shared by Ava DuVernay (@ava) on Sep 10, 2017 at 7:51am PDT