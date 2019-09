Ava DuVernay Gave A Powerful Speech After Her Creative Arts Emmy Win

After DuVernay’s speech on stage, she and the team behind the film rallied backstage. There, she continued to discuss her win and why the documentary is so important. “It’s nights like these when you are able to amplify a story with this kind of attention that makes me happy,” DuVernay said according to Deadline . “This is an evergreen story. It’s ongoing. It wasn’t just something that we dropped last year. It shouldn’t be forgotten. There are still 2.3 million people behind bars. We over-incarcerate in this country — the most incarcerated nation in the world. Now, more than ever, it’s important for people who believe in a different way of policing and criminal justice to make our voices heard.”