The Evolution Of Peter Kraus

When he first left The Bachelorette, it seemed Kraus would never do the show. He was a chilly suitor on the show, despite one very cute instance of dog-snuggling, and ultimately did not want to propose to Rachel Lindsay. She cried. He cried. He took his sweater off and wiped his tears on it. Their breakup resonated because, it seemed, Peter Kraus had some genuine commitment issues he needed to deal with. He'd said earlier in the season that he went to therapy recently to try to overcome his emotional constipation. Alack, alas, the therapy didn't change how he treated Rachel Lindsay — when the cows came home, he still couldn't commit.