The Evolution Of Peter Kraus

Rebecca Farley
Peter Kraus has had lot to say about being the Bachelor. His most recent statement, provided via his manager to E! Online, says that he is "very happy about the way things turned out and is happy for Arie [Luyendyk, Jr.]."
The statement continues, "Peter is going to focus on his passion, helping people through fitness and wellness." It adds that Kraus is grateful for the opportunity on The Bachelorette and his company, Peter Kraus fitness, is doing quite well. (Who needs The Bachelor when you've got an 8-week bridal bootcamp to run?)
Then, Kraus gave a lengthy statement on Instagram, declaring his love for the franchise and all it taught him.
"As I sit here writing this, I struggle to hold back the tears as I am overcome with emotion one last time," he began. (Cue the violin solo.) "Rachel Lindsay... you gave me a chance and all that I can say is thank you. I have a heart filled with love for you now and always and wish you nothing but the best in your life and love ahead."
He went on to explain that, at first, he didn't think he learned anything from The Bachelorette. Now, he knows that not to be true.
"Looking back, I realize I learned one of the single greatest teachings of my life," he wrote. And what's that? "When you let uncertainty or fear guide your decisions, you risk missing out on what could potentially be the greatest opportunity of a lifetime." He finishes with the advice to "live dangerously."

This is a new Peter Kraus. He's evolved — a new man hardened by what he's witnessed on the frontlines of reality television. Does this mean the Bachelor franchise actually helped someone grow? For the better?
When he first left The Bachelorette, it seemed Kraus would never do the show. He was a chilly suitor on the show, despite one very cute instance of dog-snuggling, and ultimately did not want to propose to Rachel Lindsay. She cried. He cried. He took his sweater off and wiped his tears on it. Their breakup resonated because, it seemed, Peter Kraus had some genuine commitment issues he needed to deal with. He'd said earlier in the season that he went to therapy recently to try to overcome his emotional constipation. Alack, alas, the therapy didn't change how he treated Rachel Lindsay — when the cows came home, he still couldn't commit.
So, when Kraus seemed a little interested in the show, many were baffled. He said he'd "think a lot about it." America loved him, but knew he was too rational for the role. Love requires irrationality! Come on, Peter!
Now, it's clear he won't be the Bachelor. Arie Luyendyk, Jr. will take that role. Kraus's time on Bachelor-related shows has come to an end, at least for now. (He might end up on The Bachelor Winter Games this winter, but that seems doubtful.) Kraus is headed back to Wisconsin to lead boot camps, and he's decided to live his life dangerously. He might not be engaged to Rachel Lindsay, but he's committed to getting funky in the future, i.e. maybe he'll actually fall in love or something.
It's the Bachelorette finale we needed, actually. The finale itself fell short; Peter and Rachel, the couple that could, all of a sudden couldn't. When Rachel got engaged to Bryan Abasolo, the proposal didn't feel like an ending. (It felt like a consolation prize, and a poorly filmed one at that.) This feels like an ending, oddly enough. Kraus semi-admitted that he still has feelings for Lindsay. He also copped to being a coward, and regrets his actions. We can all release that Bachelorette-related knot in our stomach, and go back to worrying about important things, like Arie Luyendyk, Jr.
