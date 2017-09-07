If you've ever confused Finn Wolfhard with Noah Schnapp, you're not alone. The Stranger Things stars know they look alike — and apparently, they get mixed up all the time.
Their characters on the show, Mike and Will, aren't easily confused, especially since Will spent most of season 1 trapped in the Upside Down. But side by side, the two actors could easily play brothers or even twins, as the photo at left shows. They've both got dark hair and similar haircuts, along with remarkably similar cheekbones.
Schnapp confirmed that the two are often confused for each other in a funny tweet on Thursday morning. "Ahh yess.. this does happen A LOT," Schnapp tweeted, tagging Wolfhard's Twitter handle. The photo he shared shows an Instagram photo where Homeland star David Harewood tagged Wolfhard instead of Schnapp in a pic he took with the Stranger Things kids. (A quick peek at Harewood's original Instagram post shows that the tag hasn't been updated yet.)
Ahh yess.. this does happen A LOT. @FinnSkata o pic.twitter.com/jNHrTMcEth— Noah Schnapp (@noah_schnapp) September 7, 2017
Wolfhard responded to the tweet, too, writing, "Yes it does sir." So it's safe to say these two are tired of getting mixed up. Hopefully no one asks Schnapp how he liked starring in It — although he'd probably have a funny answer about it.
Can't wait to see IT this weekend! Good luck to my buddy @FinnSkata and the entire IT cast! https://t.co/PVrkTPotDw— Noah Schnapp (@noah_schnapp) September 6, 2017
Still, it sounds like Wolfhard, Schnapp, and the rest of the Stranger Things cast are still as close off camera as they are on screen. They frequently post photos of themselves spending time together. Recently, Schnapp and Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas on the Netflix series, were ecstatic to meet Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson.
OMG CALEB AND I JUST MET @RebelWilson WALKING DOWN THE STAIRS AND CALEB WAS LIKE OMG I LOVE U AND WE STARTED SCREAMINGN LIKE LITTLE GIRLS— Noah Schnapp (@noah_schnapp) September 6, 2017
Schnapp also shared a GIF suggesting the comedian wasn't as excited to see them as they were to run into her. When a fan asked if she fangirled out over meeting the young stars, Schapp had the best response.
He's only 12, but Schnapp might just be a comedian in the making — at the very least, his Twitter feed is pretty entertaining.
