This Stranger Things Star Just Lost It Over A Pitch Perfect Actress

Will Byers, who narrowly survived the Upside Down in the first season of Stranger Things, is here to remind you that even though he's seen some serious shit, he's still got a sense of wonder and awe, especially when it comes to actress Rebel Wilson.
Noah Schnapp, the 12-year-old who rose to fame by portraying the missing Byers boy, tweeted out that he and co-star Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) were simply walking down a flight of stairs when they encountered Wilson, and their entire universes were shaken to the core.
OMG CALEB AND I JUST MET @RebelWilson WALKING DOWN THE STAIRS AND CALEB WAS LIKE OMG I LOVE U AND WE STARTED SCREAMINGN LIKE LITTLE GIRLS— Noah Schnapp (@noah_schnapp) September 6, 2017
"OMG CALEB AND I JUST MET @RebelWilson WALKING DOWN THE STAIRS AND CALEB WAS LIKE OMG I LOVE U AND WE STARTED SCREAMINGN LIKE LITTLE GIRLS," Schnapp tweeted in all caps.
Advertisement
Though I take offense to his implication that little girls have embarrassing screams — shrill, maybe, but not demeaning – it's easy to understand why anyone would be starstruck by the Pitch Perfect star. She's talented, she's hilarious, and she is always unapologetically herself.
Still, Schnapp's fondness of Wilson, and presumably the Pitch Perfect franchise, is a far cry from his Stranger Things' character's love for '80s rock, specifically The Clash's "Should I Stay Or Should I Go." If you'll recall, he learned all about the edgy tune from his older brother, Jonathan, and sang it while he was scared and hiding from the Demogorgon in the Upside Down.
Speaking of Demogorgons, Schnapp and his buddies from Hawkins will be returning to Netflix for Stranger Things season 2 on Oct. 27, and to make things even better, the series was just given the green light for season 3.
In the trailer (posted below) for the upcoming season, Will is still reeling from his terrifying time in the Upside Down and images and sounds from the other universe haunt his every move. As he grapples with his new reality, things in Hawkins start to grow more dangerous than ever before.
Hey, maybe we'll get to hear one of those girly screams from him in the new season.
Darkness falls across the land… Here is the first trailer for #StrangerThings2. pic.twitter.com/534mDf1Os2— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 22, 2017
Advertisement