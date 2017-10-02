Lip Smackers' Halloween Collection Is The Official Kickoff To Scary Season

After Labor Day weekend hits and temperatures drop just a few degrees, we direct our focus almost entirely to one important date: October 31. And it looks as though Halloween is coming early for us this year: Lip Smackers just dropped a ghoulish Tsum Tsum line that's far cuter than any costume we could have dreamt up.
Last year, the popular lip balm brand dropped two Tsum Tsum smackers inspired by Jack and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Now, a bigger range is on the way and it's loaded with our favorite Disney villains. You'll find Ursula, the manipulative ocean queen from The Little Mermaid; Maleficent, the vengeful fairy played by Angelina Jolie; and Cruella de Vil, quite possibly the only person who despises furry animals. Despite their treachery, the three villains look utterly adorable in lip balm form. (We're positive they'd be disgusted by this fact.) But to upstage 'em all comes two other Tsum Tsum introductions: Vampire Minnie and Mickey Mouse.
As a bonus, each Disney lip balm (not including Minnie and Mickey) has a matching nail polish, so you can create your own spooky look come All Hallow's Eve... and you'll also be able to snag these festive treats a few weeks earlier at your local drugstore. Check them out, ahead.