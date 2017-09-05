Nordstrom Is Seeing Off Summer With A Huge Sale

If I could have written a longer headline to this story, it would have read: “So Long Savings, Nordstrom Is Reviving Our Sad Fall Faces With Yet ANOTHER Summer Sale" Unfortunately, it's a tad too wordy for the Refinery29 homepage, but true all the same. Between Nordstrom's ongoing summer clearance, its anniversary sale, and its summer kick-off semi-annual sale, we'd say at least 25% of our closet is full of Nordstrom buys. Luckily for us — and unluckily for your future pumpkin spice latte budget — the retailer is seeing off summer with some especially hefty discounts.
Before you shift your eyes towards the approaching cold-weather season, it's time to browse the many pages of Nordstrom's end-of-summer sale. From September 1 through September 10, the store is offering top spring and summer styles at up to 40% off, and featured brands include Frame Denim, DVF, Rag & Bone, Marc Jacobs, and Tibi, just to name a few.
Check out the 35 pieces we're planning on adding to our closets ahead. We'll worry about how to make them work for fall and winter later on. For now, we're embracing those last days of the season.