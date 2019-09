Nordstrom Is Seeing Off Summer With A Huge Sale

If I could have written a longer headline to this story, it would have read: “So Long Savings, Nordstrom Is Reviving Our Sad Fall Faces With Yet ANOTHER Summer Sale" Unfortunately, it's a tad too wordy for the Refinery29 homepage, but true all the same. Between Nordstrom's ongoing summer clearance its anniversary sale , and its summer kick-off semi-annual sale , we'd say at least 25% of our closet is full of Nordstrom buys. Luckily for us — and unluckily for your future pumpkin spice latte budget — the retailer is seeing off summer with some especially hefty discounts.