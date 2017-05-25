Nordstrom's Semi-Annual Sale Is Here & Our Wallets Weren't Ready

So you thought you fully sorted out your Memorial Day sale shopping strategy. The objective? To avoid completely and utterly draining your bank account at a time when pretty much every summer piece you bookmarked is finally on-sale. Well, think again. There's another major sale underway and, we hate to break it to you: It will likely complicate things. Nordstrom is currently having its half-year sale, filled with discounts of up to 40% off, and it's 100% worth perusing.
At its biannual markdown sweep, you'll find already-within-budget brands, including lots of go-to fitness labels, like Adidas, Nike and Ivy Park. But, there are plenty of luxury designers, too: We're talking Prada, Stella McCartney, Chloé, and Gucci. (Oh, and if you've been holding out for one of Alexander Wang's Rockie duffles on discount, now's your chance.) There's also some strong contemporary names in the marked-down mix, like Tibi and Rebecca Taylor.
The sale runs online and in stores through June 4, and, in addition to womenswear, includes men's, kids, and home wares. (If you're eying anything now, though, we'd advise snapping it up sooner rather than later). Ahead, we combed through the hundreds of pages to pull out 41 stellar finds worth buying. Click on to see (in our opinion) the best of the best.