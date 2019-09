Nordstrom's Semi-Annual Sale Is Here & Our Wallets Weren't Ready

So you thought you fully sorted out your Memorial Day sale shopping strategy. The objective? To avoid completely and utterly draining your bank account at a time when pretty much every summer piece you bookmarked is finally on-sale. Well, think again. There's another major sale underway and, we hate to break it to you: It will likely complicate things. Nordstrom is currently having its half-year sale, filled with discounts of up to 40% off, and it's 100% worth perusing.