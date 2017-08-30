Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers about the season 7 finale of Game of Thrones. Read at your own risk!
Littlefinger's death is still fresh in fans' minds, but it looks like Aidan Gillen has already found a way to move on.
Deadline reported Tuesday that Gillen will play Irish author James Joyce in the upcoming indie movie James and Lucia. The film will focus on Joyce's time writing Finnegans Wake while his daughter Lucia sufferered from mental health issues, Deadline explains. Lucia, a professional dancer, was diagnosed with schizophrenia as an adult.
According to Deadline, the movie will focus on Joyce's "heroic struggle" to care for his daughter while also working on his writing and suffering from near-blindness. The film likely won't be without controversy, though. Carol Loeb Shloss, a Joyce scholar, told The New Yorker in 2003 that Lucia's case was "cruelly mishandled," in the magazine's words. The role of Lucia hasn't yet been cast in James and Lucia.
Filming for James and Lucia is expected to begin next year. If you don't want to wait until the new movie to see more Littlefinger, Gillen will also appear in Maze Runner: The Death Cure and season 4 of Netflix's Peaky Blinders.
Still, it sounds like there will always be a special place in Gillen's heart for his Game of Thrones role. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly about the season 7 finale, Gillen said his character's death is a "potent loss."
"The show is such a part of your life for so many years, you start to think, What will your life be like outside of it?," he told EW. "It's a potent loss."
