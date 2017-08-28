"The infamous call. It's so obvious what it is," Gillen told the magazine. "I learned about that call from [Roose Bolton actor Michael McElhatton] when he told me about his call, and he talked about how it made him feel. And I thought if I get that call — or rather when as this has got to happen sooner or later to a character like Littlefinger — I wondered how it would make me feel. Because the show is such a part of your life for so many years, you start to think, What will your life be like outside of it? It's a potent loss."