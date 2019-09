"I did an interview with a publication [in 2015] and they asked me how I thought I would go. I said I thought Arya would deliver the blow," Gillen told Entertainment Weekly . "So it was as promised. And even within the scene, as soon as he walks in that room and Arya produces the dagger, he knows the game is up. He at least suspected the game was up back in episode 4, when Bran told him, 'Chaos is a ladder.' For Bran to come up with that is beyond coincidental. That's when the ground started to shift beneath my feet. At that point, I knew the things I've done in private are not necessarily private."