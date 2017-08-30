Sandra Bullock is doing her part by joining the bevy of celebrities helping to raise funds for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
Entertainment Tonight reports that the Oscar-winning actor donated $1 million to the Red Cross, which is working hard to assist victims in Houston and other areas in the storm's path.
"There are no politics in eight feet of water. There are human beings in eight feet of water," Bullock told People of her donation.
ET adds that Bullock has a home in Austin, TX, and has been a longtime supporter of the Red Cross. She made a similar donation after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan.
"This is an incredible gift. We're so thankful. It's times like this when we do receive such an incredible amount of support. Especially during times of disaster, people see what’s happening in Texas and our hearts all go out to them," Elizabeth Penniman, vice president of communications for the American Red Cross, told People. "Having someone like Sandra Bullock make this kind of commitment, it helps bring people together and open their hearts and be even more generous."
Bullock is just the latest high-profile star to reach out to charities working in Texas. Kevin Hart, the Rock, Jensen Ackles and his Supernatural castmates, and the Kardashian-Jenners have all made sizable donations to the Red Cross and Salvation Army, too.
All of the celebrities urged their fans to do what they can to help out. Even though it's been downgraded to a tropical storm, Harvey is expected to continue to pour up to 39 inches of rain down on Texas in the coming days. The storm has already caused over $3 billion in property damage and according to ET, there are already 19 confirmed flood-related deaths.
