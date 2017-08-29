By now, Kim Kardashian West has cemented herself as a beauty industry vet: She’s the queen of contouring, which you probably already knew from her own line of makeup. (Just don’t ask her to swatch the shades.) So it's no wonder, then, that she's had ample opportunity to learn how to fix a beauty conundrum. In fact, KKW has come up with a quite a few hacks that are surprisingly easy — and cheap — to do yourself.
Kardashian West took to her app to post a handful of her favorites, and most of them involve products you’d find in your house — like tights. “It’s really unexpected, but nylon stockings can get deodorant stains out of clothes,” Kardashian West wrote. She says using a fresh pair of pantyhose is ideal, but if yours are balled up in the laundry, she also suggests a sponge, Beautyblender, or dryer sheet. (Though, you might want to make sure your Beautyblender is clean beforehand, or you’ll end up with a deodorant and foundation stain.)
KKW also explained her secret to getting out makeup stains from t-shirts: shaving cream. “Just apply to the stain and then lightly wet or wash,” she wrote in the post. “If the stain still won’t come out, you can also use a drop of rubbing alcohol mixed with the shaving cream.” Genius.
Our stockings might not be designer, but you can bet we'll be reaching for the ones we picked up for $2.99 at the drugstore the next time we spot a deodorant stain. Who knew solving all of our beauty problems could be so easy?
