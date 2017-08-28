It was an honor to share the stage with my sister @katyperry last night. I love this little baby. She and I can go months w/o speaking or seeing each other but as soon as we link back up, it's nothing but genuine love & respect. I'm so proud of you Katy Kat. Check out the #SwishSwishVIDEO on VEVO you guys.

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Aug 28, 2017 at 11:44am PDT