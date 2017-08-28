Celebrity feuds may be perpetually discussed, but it's about time that we show famous friendships some love.
Nicki Minaj just posted the cutest message about Katy Perry to Instagram, and it may make you catch the feels that Perry sings about in her new song.
The "I Kissed A Girl" singer teamed up with the "Starships" rapper on the track "Swish, Swish," and in addition to starring together in the song's music video, the pair also performed it during the VMAs on Sunday night.
Minaj shared a snapshot of her and Perry backstage during the show, in which Perry wore a basketball-inspired outfit and Minaj was dressed as the referee.
"It was an honor to share the stage with my sister @katyperry last night. I love this little baby. She and I can go months w/o speaking or seeing each other but as soon as we link back up, it's nothing but genuine love & respect. I'm so proud of you Katy Kat. Check out the #SwishSwishVIDEO on VEVO you guys."
Fans were thrilled by the shoutout:
"you and Katy make the best duo," wrote one fan.
"Two queens in one picture, I can't take this," commented another.
"THE PERFORMANCE WAS ICONIC," exclaimed a third.
According to "Swish, Swish" music video director Dave Meyers' interview with Billboard, Minaj was all in when it came to making her cameo on the track:
"[Minaj] gave us a lot of extra time than I think she would have given a normal cameo. She was very passionate about the song, about Katy's journey and about what this song means to Katy. She was even trying to offer creative insight."
That's what friends are for — so here's to many more years of celebrity friendship between these two.
